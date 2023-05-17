ATV

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced funding opportunities for organizations recruiting and training all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) safety instructors and volunteer trail ambassadors. Organizations are encouraged to apply for this two-year program by June 12, 2023, for up to $302,067 in funding.

Eligible organizations must prove they are registered with the Wisconsin Secretary of State’s office as non-stock organizations and have an established board of directors. Applicants must also provide a business plan detailing the methods they will use to promote the safe operation of ATVs and UTVs. Methods must not harm the environment nor conflict with laws, rules and DNR policies.

