Members of Congress will reconvene next month after a summer break, once again taking up legislation that will have widespread impact on the people of Wisconsin. The new session will bring multiple hearings and discussions on policy that can have implications for years to come.
“Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18., for a discussion about what’s happening in Washington, with insight on the policy work at hand and what to expect as Congress resumes its work on crucial issues. This conversation will offer residents a unique opportunity to connect with Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, and have their personal questions answered.
