The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies have made good progress towards containing the 3,092-acre wildfire in Monroe County.

The wildfire, which began in the afternoon of April 12, is now 99% contained. The acreage figure has been reduced slightly due to more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter.

