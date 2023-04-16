Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.