The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded on Friday, April 14, to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the town of Lafayette.
The adult female struck by the vehicle died from her injuries at the hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 6:35 pm
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded on Friday, April 14, to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the town of Lafayette.
The adult female struck by the vehicle died from her injuries at the hospital.
The investigation is on-going, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
The operator of the vehicle has been cooperative with law enforcement, Hakes said.
The Chippewa Fire District also responded.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.