The Phillips Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a suspicious person officials believe may have been casing a Price County fast food restaurant.
The Phillips Police Department was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, to the Subway Restaurant in the city. It was reported a male subject unknown race wearing all black including face mask and black gloves walked into the store and stood by the checkout counter. An employee indicated the male subject was looking at the video cameras inside the store and then ran out of the store.
Video surveillance from inside the store shows the male observe another customer behind the male and the male then fled the store.
The male subject was captured on surveillance camera and was seen entering a white van with no license plates. The van has a dent on the driver side rear hatch.
The Phillips Police Department is looking to identify this vehicle and subject.
The Phillips Police Department and Officer Blaine Peterson can be reached at 715-339-3847.
