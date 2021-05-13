The Barron County 911 center received a call that a 12-year-old child was in a tree threatening to jump at 2:09 p.m., Tuesday, May 11.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and located the child about 30 feet up in a tree.
The Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter responded.
After 45 minutes of negotiations, deputies acted on a rescue plan with the help of all the agencies involved and got the child down without any injury.
The coordinated effort by deputies and all the responding agencies was textbook in a fluid situation, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
"I want to thank all the responders for working together to bring this to a safe resolution," Fitzgerald said.
