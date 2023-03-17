Spongy moth

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging property owners to examine their trees for egg masses of spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) and plan ahead if control measures are needed.

Spongy moth thrive in warm and dry weather, but even with “average” weather conditions this spring and summer, the outbreak is likely to continue and spread.

