Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Orders #192 and #193 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., April 15, in honor of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, who were killed in the line of duty on Sat., April 8.
“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach's and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community.”
Officer Breidenbach began her law enforcement career with the Stoughton Police Department before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2019. Officer Breidenbach was committed to serving her community, seeking public office and serving as president of the Chetek Youth Center board.
Officer Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2022 and served the Cameron Police Department for the past year. Additionally, Officer Scheel’s commitment to service extended even beyond the Cameron community, having served as a member of the Army National Guard for six years.
Services for Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel, announced yesterday, will be held on Sat., April 15, in Cameron.
Executive Orders #192 and #193 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., April 15.
Executive Orders #192 and #193 are available here and here, respectively.
Previous statements issued by Gov. Evers are available here and here.
