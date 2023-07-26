The governor announced on May 31, 2023 that he is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court – Branch 2. The governor announced this week he is extending the application deadline.
Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 11, 2023.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge J. M. Bitney’s retirement, effective Sept. 15, 2023. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.
The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.