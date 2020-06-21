A Clark County man has been sentenced in federal court Thursday for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Keith Strong, 50, Thorp, was sentenced, June 18, by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 19.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded June 20, last year, to a complaint about a suspicious individual who spent the night outside of a storage facility in Wheaton. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Strong standing next to a car parked near an open storage unit. During initial questioning, Strong provided law enforcement with a false name. Later, however, he gave the deputy his true name and admitted there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies searched Strong’s vehicle and storage unit. Inside the trunk of Strong’s car, deputies found 102 grams of methamphetamine. Strong’s cell phone also contained numerous text messages consistent with drug distribution.
The charge against Strong was the result of an investigation conducted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma.
