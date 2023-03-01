Medleys of music from some of the most magical movies of all time will be performed by the Red Cedar Symphony at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Chetek Lutheran Church, and at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
The program includes medleys from the Harry Potter movies and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, as well as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice from the classic Disney movie Fantasia and the theme from Mission: Impossible. The concerts will also feature the winner of the RCS 2023 Concerto Competition, UW-Superior student Emma Jones, playing the first movement of Liebermann’s Flute Concerto.
