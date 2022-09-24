Law enforcement is seeking the public's help with an investigation into a robbery Friday night at Jacobson's ACE Hardware in Rice Lake.
The robbery occurred at 7:07 p.m., Sept. 23, at the store, 28 S. Main Street.
At approximately 7:07 p.m. at Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store, a male entered the store in a long dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, blue under shirt, red white and blue hat, and an American Flag face mask.
The male told the employee to go to the register.
The employee didn't see a gun but the suspect had an object in his jacket pocket that could've been a gun as the suspect motioned it like it was one.
The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
About $756 was taken from the safe.
The suspect left on foot and a jacket and hat were later recovered.
It is unknown if the suspect had a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Bohl at 715-296-3826 or the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.
