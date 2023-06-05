A third person has died from injuries received in a Memorial Day crash in Barron.
A 14-year-old Elmwood boy who was a passenger in the car involved in the crash passed away from his injuries on Friday, June 2, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald
The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland, at 5:52 p.m., Monday, May 29.
According to Fitzgerald, an initial investigation shows a van with 10 occupants was traveling north on Hwy 25 and was struck by a car with four occupants that was traveling west on County Road A. The ages of the passengers in the van ranged from 8-54. The ages of the passengers in the car were 17, 17, 14 and 13.
A 54-year-old man riding in the van and a 13-year-old boy riding in the car passed away from injuries sustained the in accident.
The 54-year-old man riding in the van was from the Spooner area and the father to the passengers in van.
The 13-year-old boy riding in the car was from the Elmwood area.
The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Rice Lake, and two 17-year-old boys from the car were flown from the scene in critical condition.
The driver of car is age 17 from Elmwood and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Other passengers in the car, both age 17 and from Elmwood, were flown to area hospitals in critical condition. All passengers in the car were related family members.
The rest of the occupants of the van and car were transported to area hospitals with serious to minor injuries.
The van overturned in the ditch and started on fire. The car came to rest, upright, in a field.
A deputy was transported, treated and released, at an area hospital with smoke inhalation.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved," Fitzgerald said. "The injured deputy is at home recovering but needs to be commended for putting herself in harm’s way to get people away from the fire. We would also like to thank the several citizens stopped to help."
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and they are also handling reconstruction of the crash scene. The Barron County Medical Examiner’s office is also assisting.
Hwy 25 was closed by the Barron County Highway Department for four hours.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriffs along with 2 Marshfield Medical Center Ambulances, a Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Ambulance, Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Colfax Ambulance, Clear Lake Ambulance, Boyceville Ambulance, Dallas Fire Department, Ridgeland Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, 3 Lifelink Helicopters, North Memorial Helicopter, WI DNR Warden, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the WI State Patrol all responded to the scene.
"Special thanks to all the area first responders, fire, ambulance, dispatchers, law enforcement and area hospitals for the help and care they provided," Fitzgerald said.
