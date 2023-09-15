Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron — Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 East Monroe Avenue; Sept. 25, noon-6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr. and Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25;
Cameron — Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. 1st Street and Oct. 6, 2-7 p.m., Cameron Senior Citizens Center, 512 W. Main Street;
Chetek — Oct. 10, 2-7 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First Street;
Cumberland — Sept. 19, noon-6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street;
Prairie Farm — Oct. 2, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Prairie Farm High School, 630 River Avenue South;
Rice Lake — Sept. 28, noon-6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E. Eau Claire; Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen Street and Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.; and
Turtle Lake — Sept. 13, noon-6 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S.
Chippewa County
Chippewa Falls — Sept. 18, noon-6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.; Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N Bridge St.; Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.; and Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls, 130 W. Central Street;
Cornell — Oct. 11, noon-6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.;
Jim Falls — Oct. 9, noon-6 p.m., Anson Town Hall, 13836 Cty. Hwy S;
Stanley — Oct. 13, noon-6 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave; and
Bloomer — Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., White Pine Pavilion, 9832 County Hwy SS.
Rusk County
Bruce — Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bruce High School, 104 West Washington Avenue;
Ladysmith — Sept. 25, noon-6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E; and
Tony — Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Flambeau High School, N4540 Cty Hwy I.
Sawyer County
Hayward — Oct. 12, noon-6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road and Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road.
Taylor County
Gilman — Oct. 3, noon-6 p.m., Ss. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church, 315 E Davlin Steet; and
Medford — Oct. 6, 1-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln Street.
Washburn County
Birchwood — Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St.;
Spooner — Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spooner Health, 1280 Chandler Drive; Sept. 21, noon-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner Street; and Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Spooner, 1790 Scribner Street.
