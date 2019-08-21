An infant in Barron County could not be revived early Wednesday morning despite efforts of numerous emergency responders called to a report of a baby who was not breathing.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 4:21 a.m., Aug. 21, at a residence outside of Haugen. The caller reported her 10-month-old baby was not breathing.
Lifesaving measures were attempted but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
"At this time this is an active ongoing investigation," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
We are being assisted on the case by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department along with an ambulance from Lakeview Medical Center, Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department and Life Link helicopter were dispatched.
