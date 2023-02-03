The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team responded at 7:55a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, to a reported stabbing at the Get Hooked Bar & Grill in the village of Radisson.
While en route to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a residence next door.
The victim identified the suspect as Mason C. Forest, 31, of Radisson.
After unsuccessful attempts in negotiating with the Forest, SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment. A short time later with the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to call the suspect out. He was arrested without further incident.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the Ladysmith Hospital and later flown to another facility for medical treatment. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Due to the on-going investigation the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
Forest is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a court appearance. Forest faces possible charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.
