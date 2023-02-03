The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team responded at 7:55a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, to a reported stabbing at the Get Hooked Bar & Grill in the village of Radisson.

While en route to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a residence next door.

