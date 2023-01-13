The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wisconsin Salt Wise invite the public to learn more about the impacts of road salt on drinking water and freshwater ecosystems during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, Jan. 23-27.

Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week will include a series of YouTube livestreams featuring speakers and topics focused on the true cost of salt and how to be a freshwater advocate. Speakers include Sujay Kaushal (University of Maryland), Charlie Paradis (University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee), Allison Couture (University of Wisconsin – Madison), Shannon Haydin (Wisconsin DNR) and Allison Madison (Wisconsin Salt Wise). Register in advance at www.wisaltwise.com/Event/Home/SignUp/1412 or watch afterward on the WI Salt Wise YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UChExOSekqfegfFicF7l6RXg.

