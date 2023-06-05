Officer involved shooting

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:46 p.m., June 3, reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of CTH CC, in Star Prairie Township. The caller advised that her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out”. 

St. Croix County deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived and located the female caller outside of the residence. Officers were advised there were still two juveniles inside the residence. The male subject was also inside and threatening officers. Deputies observed through the window that he had armed himself with a hunting rifle, and they were attempting to communicate with the subject. 

