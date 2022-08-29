The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 11:03 a.m., Aug. 28, of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy P and 19th Avenue just south of Cumberland.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter responded.
An initial investigation shows a vehicle driver failed to stop for the stop sign at 19th and P and struck a truck pulling a large camper. The vehicle driver was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries.
There were four occupants in the truck. Two were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. One was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries, and one was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.
Hwy P was closed for one hour and a single lane for two more hours.
"Special thanks to Rich’s Towing, Davis Auto for their help clearing the road way and S and R Towing for their assistance and cleaning up the scene with all their equipment," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.