A driver was killed last Friday in a crash in Sawyer County near Exeland.
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office received a report on Nov. 29 of a one vehicle traffic crash on Wis. 40, south of the junction of Wis. 48 in the town of Weirgor.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff office, a 2003 GMC truck, driven by William J. Hutchison, 57, of Brookfield, was traveling south on Wis. 40, crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree. Preliminary investigations with eyewitness statements indicate Hutchison was hunched over the steering wheel, possibly unconscious before the crash. Witnesses and First Responders attempted to resuscitate the driver, but were unsuccessful.
The name of the driver was released this week, Monday, after family notifications.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Coroner's Office.
Sawyer County Sheriff's deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR wardens and Exeland Fire Department responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.