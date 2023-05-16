Fire danger for May 16, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to critical fire danger across northern Wisconsin. A fire weather watch is in effect and the DNR and partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) are closely monitoring the situation.

The sandy pines areas of northern Wisconsin are always the slowest to green up. Additionally tree growth in this part of the state is at a volatile stage. Combined with very low humidity and the potential for winds, fires could spread out of control rapidly at this time.

