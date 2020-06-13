Beginning Monday, June 15, maintenance crews from the Chippewa County Highway Department plan to chip seal a section of WIS 27 from the WIS 27/64 intersection just east of Cornell to the north Chippewa County line north of Holcombe.
The schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change.
WIS 27 will remain open during operations, but motorists can expect travel delays.
The work, expected to take five to 15 days, will be completed using lane closures controlled by flaggers between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect travel delays and might want to consider using alternate routes.
Chip seals consist of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt to reduce further deterioration of the pavement. Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily during the initial cure of the asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones. Motorists are urged to take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.
For information on traffic and construction throughout Wisconsin, visit www.511wi.gov or @511WI on Twitter.
