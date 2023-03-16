The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students to apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023 from students who will be seniors during the 2023 – 2024 school year.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members from across the state. The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural careers, share available resources, provide insight into policy development, and create networking opportunities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.