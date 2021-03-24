Sawyer County deputies were investigating illegal drug activity in the Sawyer County area on Sunday, March, 21. During the course of the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted by deputies on a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling south on County F in the town of Edgewater.
As a result of the traffic stop, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Kena M. Baird, 40, of Birchwood.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 394 grams of methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 4.1 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $39,000.
Baird was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, possession of THCm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.