The Chippewa County Facilities & Parks Committee met on Wednesday Oct. 7, and reviewed the status of the Public Firearms Range Reopening Plan.
The committee was informed the following recommended corrective actions items will be completed by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 9.
• Installation of multiple surveillance cameras at the Public Firearms Range
• Reworking the shooting stations at the long gun range
• Installation of a gate at the long gun range and all appropriate signage
The Public Firearms Range will reopen and resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, Oct. 10.
If you have questions, reference the Public Firearms Range scheduling calendar on the County website at www.co.chippewa.wi.us, or contact the Facilities & Parks Director, Larry Ritzinger, at lritzinger@co.chippewa.wi.us.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a report Tuesday, Sept. 8, of multiple bullet holes in a detached pole shed and a single bullet in a John Deere combine about one mile south of the Chippewa County Firearms Range.
The sheriff’s department investigated the “criminal damage complaint," and on Friday, Sept. 11, provided a report to the Chippewa County Department of Administration — Facilities & Parks Division.
In the best interest of public safety, the Chippewa County Firearms Range was closed on Friday, Sept. 11. It was determined the Firearms Range would remain closed until further investigations could be completed, and the Chippewa County Facilities & Parks Committee had an opportunity to meet and review the incident.
A special Facilities & Parks Committee meeting was held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss the incident and a proposed Firearms Range reopening plan.
The Facilities & Parks Committee approved the following:
— The immediate opening of the Firearms Range to Law Enforcement Training, Hunters Education and Private Firearms Training Organizations, all of which must have a state certified firearms instructor, safety officer or range master present at each scheduled event.
— The opening of the Firearms Range to the public once a number of corrective action items have been implemented;
— The installation of multiple surveillance cameras at the Firearms Range;
— Reworking the shooting stations at the long gun range, to further minimize the possibility of anyone shooting over the berm; and
— The installation of a gate at the long gun range, and all appropriate signage.
It is estimated that the corrective measures will be completed sometime in early-mid October.
