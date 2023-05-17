An 11-year-old girl reported missing in Price County was found safe.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 12:51 am
An 11-year-old girl reported missing in Price County was found safe.
Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt identified the girl as Madalynn Murphy.
The child had been last seen at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at her residence on U.S. Highway 8 in Catawba. She was last seen wearing a pink tee shirt and dark colored shorts. She has shoulder length blonde hair.
Murphy was located Sunday morning.
She is being looked after by Prentice Ambulance Service with her family, according to Schmidt.
