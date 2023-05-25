Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on May 30 may use the Self Service Kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions – like weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail. Self Service Kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wisconsin Post Offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, May 30. The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, May 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Local Legals
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.