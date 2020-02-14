The Price County Sheriff's Department is investigating a house fire that resulted in the death of two occupants.
The department received a 911 call at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, reporting two people were found dead inside a residence in the township of Eisenstein.
The initial investigation revealed there had been a fire in the residence which had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of emergency services, according to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.
The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.
The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Price County Coroner’s Office.
The Price County Sheriff’s Office, Fifield Fire Department and First Responders, Park Falls Ambulance Service, Price County Coroner’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office responded.
