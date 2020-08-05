A convicted sex offender will be homeless after being released from prison next week to live in Chippewa County
Donald N. Rusaw, 43, is a white male, 6’-1”, weight 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and scars birthmark on his right shoulder.
Rusaw is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Upon release he does not have a residence and is homeless.
He was convicted in 2004 of 17 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first degree assault of a child and one count of second degree sexual assault of a child.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of Rusaw, He will return to Chippewa County where he is required to live.
At this time the Department of Corrections does not have a permanent address for Rusaw and will consider him homeless once released.
Rusaw has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescent children. He has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Aug. 15, 2058.
Rusaw’s conditions of supervision will be prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement.
He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Rusaw is in violation concerning the above restrictions; call law enforcement immediately. The Chippewa County Sheriffs Department can be reached at 715-726-7700, and the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections can be reached at 715-738-3208. Or simply dial 911.
Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.
