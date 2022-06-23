The victim in the drowning on Red Cedar Lake was located Wednesday and notification is being made to the family.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were on Red Cedar Lake this week, searching for a missing boater. A heavy presence of law enforcement boats were in the area, and boaters were asked to use no wake in the areas of the lake being searched or to stay out of the area.
Searchers were looking for an adult male in the water.
A 55-year-old man went missing sometime Sunday evening on the water. His boat was recovered Monday morning on the shore with no one in it.
Assisting in the search were the state DNR, Polk and Dunn counties sheriff's offices and Shell Lake Fire Department. A total of nine boats were on the water. Loch Lomond Beach Club allowed use of their facility as a command post. Bear Tracks Bar and Grill provided supper.
