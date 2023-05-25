Grants of up to $10,000 for new programs to build the skills of students and dairy producers or increase public trust in the people and products of dairy are available through Dairy’s Foundation, also known as the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. Applications for the next round of grant funding are due June 1.
“For two decades, Dairy’s Foundation has worked to raise up the next generation of dairy producers, grow and maintain consumer trust in the people and products of dairy, and build the skills of producers,” said Natalie Glumm, Director of Development, Dairy’s Foundation. “These grants are a great opportunity to jumpstart unique ideas and help launch exciting new dairy-centric programs.”
Dairy’s Foundation just celebrated its 20th year and is funded by dairy farm families and other outstanding dairy leaders and partnering companies. “The foundation is one our sector’s best examples of servant leadership where farmers work to better themselves, their community, the next generation and our environments by funding educational programs that impact populations around the globe,” adds Glumm.
Dairy’s Foundation strives to identify emerging educational needs in the dairy industry and help fill gaps in funding for new or innovative programs. Since 2010, Dairy’s Foundation has awarded more than $320,000 in grants to support vital programs that equip the dairy community with the latest tools and resources to be effective managers, leaders and ambassadors of dairy to their neighbors in rural and urban settings.
Applications will be reviewed by an independent grant-selection committee. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply.
