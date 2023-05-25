Cow

Grants of up to $10,000 for new programs to build the skills of students and dairy producers or increase public trust in the people and products of dairy are available through Dairy’s Foundation, also known as the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. Applications for the next round of grant funding are due June 1.

“For two decades, Dairy’s Foundation has worked to raise up the next generation of dairy producers, grow and maintain consumer trust in the people and products of dairy, and build the skills of producers,” said Natalie Glumm, Director of Development, Dairy’s Foundation. “These grants are a great opportunity to jumpstart unique ideas and help launch exciting new dairy-centric programs.” 

