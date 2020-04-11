The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced today that the construction of 371 roadway infrastructure projectsthroughout the state are currently scheduled to proceed this season. With close collaboration with contractors to maintain safe and productive work environments, work is already underway on more than 65 projects.
“Our well-being and our economy depend on a safe highway system, and this work will be vital to our recovery efforts now and in the future,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “My gratitude goes out to our employees and all our contractors for the hard work they are performing with diligence and care.”
WisDOT is working with staff, contractors and laborers to follow the latest guidance from public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include increased sanitation requirements in work zones, social distancing, and teleconference or electronic meeting requirements. The decreased traffic in Wisconsin allows more flexibility for some projects. Lane restrictions cause less impact to the public and safety zones can be expanded.
Remember, when entering a work zone please pay attention to your surroundings.
- Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone, or using other electronic devices.
- Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road.
- Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate.
- Allow about four seconds of braking distance and look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs usually give you ample warning of lane closings, construction areas, and flaggers and other workers ahead.
- Be patient. If you don’t see workers, that doesn’t mean they’re not there. Observe the signs until you see one that says you’ve left the work zone.
- Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
- Follow the law. Slow down or move over, if possible, when you see flashing lights.
Current road construction information can be found at www.511wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.