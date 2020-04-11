Mayo Clinic Health-System Eau Claire announced Friday, April 10, 2020, that it will begin implementing temporary employee furloughs and/or salary reductions by the end of April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reductions were made necessary by a cessation in elective procedures, which provide a major portion of Mayo's revenue, the announcement said.
May Clinic Health System operates properties in Bloomer and four Barron County locations.
"While we were able to protect full pay and benefits for our employees through April 28, temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions will be required after that time," Dan Lea, media relations/public affairs spokesman, said.
"We will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible,"
