The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at 3:36 a.m., Monday, June 19. It was reported that a vehicle was upside down and one vehicle in the ditch with unknown injury.
The crash occurred north of Chippewa Falls, on County Highway S at 142nd St., in the town of Eagle Point
Upon arrival one subject was trapped inside vehicle and the other driver was out of the vehicle with no visible injuries.
Fire units were able to extricate the driver, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, a preliminary investigation shows the driver, Michael J. Bauer, who was trapped in the vehicle, was westbound on County S when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle. Both vehicles collided in a head-on manner near driver side causing one vehicle to roll onto the roof and the other vehicle into go into the ditch.
Bauer was later found to have controlled substances in the vehicle and had active warrant for failure to appear in court on narcotic-related charges, according to Hakes.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Point Fire Department and Chippewa Falls Ambulance responded.
