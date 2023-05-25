Area school districts are among 50 statewide receiving Behavioral Emotional Social Traits grants.
The b.e.s.t program is an online screening tool that helps educators build and support the emotional health of children while identifying students who may need additional positive behavioral support.
A total of 131 schools in 37 counties will benefit.
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2023-24 school year in the Bruce, Flambeau, Gilman and Lake Holcombe school districts.
Unified School District of Antigo
School District of Altoona
School District of Auburndale
Augusta Area School District
Beaver Dam Unified School District
Butternut School District
Chequamegon School District
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Columbus Catholic High School
School District of Crandon
D.C. Everest School District
Unified School District of De Pere
Durand-Arkansaw School District
School District of Flambeau
School District of Gilman
Hayward Community School District
Hustisford School District
Lac Du Flambeau Public School
Lake Holcombe School District
Marathon County Child Development Agency Inc.
New Auburn School District
Osseo-Fairchild School District
Trinity Merrill Lutheran School
Port Edwards School District
Rio Community School District
Shell Lake School District
Stanley-Boyd School District
School District of Tomahawk
School District of Turtle Lake
Waupun Area School District
Wild Rose School District
Wisconsin Heights School District
Woodruff J1 School District
