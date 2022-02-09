The Barron County Sheriff Department was requested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at about 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7, to check an address on Sixth Avenue near Clayton.
This was in regards to a domestic type incident where a firearm was used and fired at a car and residence.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence, and no one would come to the door. The suspect and possible victim’s vehicle were both at the scene. There was movement in the house but no one would answer the door.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded, and negotiations took place for over four hours before one male subject exited the residence. This was the owner, who stated no one else was in the house.
Based on information obtained and observed, it was believed at least two additional people were in the residence.
While Polk County obtained a search warrant, negotiations continued. A male subject who was the suspect Polk County was searching for, exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.
"Again we were informed no one else was in the house," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
The Barron/Rusk Entry Team along with Rusk County K-9 Boone made entry into the house.
"Several announcements were made both outside and inside the house for anyone inside to come out. No one responded," Fitzgerald said.
K-9 Boone located a female hiding in an attic crawl space and apprehended this person. She was treated for a minor bite wound on her leg and was taken into custody on three felony warrants for her arrest.
The female arrested on the warrants was Ruby Edwards, 37, of Clayton.
The name of the male who was arrested was not immediately available.
This case is being handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. The warrants are being taken care of by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was assisted in this seven-hour call out by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
