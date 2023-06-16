The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 8:22 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, of a motorcycle crash on 18th Street near Eighth Avenue, southeast of Barron.
The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 8:22 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, of a motorcycle crash on 18th Street near Eighth Avenue, southeast of Barron.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Barron and Chetek Police departments responded. The Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County First Responders and Mayo Helicopter also responded.
The initial investigation shows a 44-year-old Dallas man was traveling on 18th Street when he struck a deer. He was flown from the scene but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is the fifth traffic fatality of the year in Barron County.
