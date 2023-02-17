Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced his district office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students in the Seventh Congressional District are encouraged to participate.
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Local Legals
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.