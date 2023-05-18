The Phillips Police Department has reported a stolen vehicle, taken between 7-9:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, from Dollar General, 715 S. Lake Ave.
The vehicle is a 2004 black Pontiac Grand Prix bearing Wisconsin registration of ALW5014.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 5:08 pm
The Phillips Police Department has reported a stolen vehicle, taken between 7-9:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, from Dollar General, 715 S. Lake Ave.
The vehicle is a 2004 black Pontiac Grand Prix bearing Wisconsin registration of ALW5014.
The owner of the vehicle reported the vehicle has a cracked front bumper that was fixed with black electrical tape.
The vehicle has a sticker on driver side of the windshield that runs vertical that says "Bad Bitches Only", color of sticker is blue and metallic.
On the back window of the vehicle a sticker for Medford Figure Skating.
The owner reports the license plate covers has sparkly rhinestones.
The direction of travel from the city of Phillips is unknown.
If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact Lieutenant Blaine Peterson at 715-339-3847 or lt.peterson@phillipspd.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.