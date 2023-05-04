Prevail Bank donated $10,000 to the nonprofit, Feed My People, to help purchase a forklift. The forklift would be used to move and distribute between 7 and 8 million pounds of food a year, supporting food pantries in 14 west central Wisconsin counties including Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn.
The funds provided were part of Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program. It is available for local non-profits that help local people in need, especially those with low-to-moderate incomes; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhances the standard of living of those less fortunate.
