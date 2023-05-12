Flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin were ordered by the governor to be flown at half-staff on Sun., May 14, 2023, in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.

“Each year, on Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, we honor and recognize the thousands of Hmong-Lao veterans who courageously fought alongside the United States in the Vietnam War and who call Wisconsin home today,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “The story of Hmong-Lao veterans and their service is integral to the story of Wisconsin, and I am proud to once again lower the flags as we commend them for their service and sacrifice.”

