Sawyer County Sheriff's Deputies conducted traffic stops on two vehicles traveling together east on County Highway B in the city of Hayward at about 2:10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21.
Deputies stopped a 2006 Nissan Maxima for an equipment violation and a 2020 Kia Optima due to the vehicle reported as stolen from the Madison area.
As a result of the traffic stop, deputies arrested the operator of the 2006 Nissan, Billie D. John, 24, of Green Bay. John was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I & II narcotics and possession of cocaine.
The passenger, identified as Gerald B.M. Diamond, 23, of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine >50 grams, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin >10<50 grams, resisting obstructing officer and a probation violation.
The operator of the 2020 Kia Optima, Sabrina M. Kagigebi, 39, of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 & 2 narcotics, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC, resisting obstructing officer-intentionally mislead and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, identified as Juan C. Jimenez, 35, of Sparta was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture/distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession of THC 2nd and subsequent offense, resisting or obstructing officer-intentionally mislead, possession of drug paraphernalia and a department of corrections warrant.
As a result of both traffic stops, 51 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, cash totaling 5,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia and packaging materials were seized.
