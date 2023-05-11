Slain officer Kaitie Leising

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., May 12, 2023, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty on Sat., May 6, 2023, at the age of 29.

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” said Gov. Evers. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

