Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., May 12, 2023, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty on Sat., May 6, 2023, at the age of 29.
“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” said Gov. Evers. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”
Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office.
Services for Deputy Leising were scheduled for Fri., May 12, 2023, in Hudson with the public visitation 9 a.m.-noon and the funeral around 12:30 p.m. with law enforcement honors outside the school following the service.
The procession route is as follows and the public encouraged to show support along the way. This is expected to start about 3 p.m.
The procession will leave Hudson School Hudson High School, travel south on Wisconsin Street, turn and travel south on 11th Street, turn left and travel east on Crest View Drive which turns into Stageline Road which turns into County Road N. The procession will end at Hwy 63 and County Road N.
Expect delays along the route in excess of 1 hour. Please use alternate routes to get around this area.
Executive Order #199 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., May 12, 2023.
There is a St. Croix County Squad car parked in front of the Sheriff's Department for memorials and flowers for anyone wishing to drop anything off.
The only official source for donations is WESTconsin Credit Union. Checks written to Benefit of Deputy Leising and can be dropped off at any branch. Checks can also be dropped off at the St. Croix Sheriff's Department.
