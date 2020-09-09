A motorcycle operator was killed Monday in a Sawyer County crash.
The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:37 p.m., Sept. 7, reporting a crash involving a car and motorcycle on County CC near fire number 8677N in the town of Hunter.
Sawyer County Deputies assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and Round Lake Fire Department responded.
Initial investigation and eye witness statements indicate a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Kenneth A. Link, 60, of Elmwood, and his passenger, Carla L. Link, 58, also of Elmwood, were traveling south on County CC. The motorcycle crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound 2003 GMC Yukon operated by Shawn D. Burton, 63, of White Heath, Ill.
Kenneth Link sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carla Link sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Burton and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
