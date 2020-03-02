An informational meeting will be held Tuesday, March 3 for a sex offender convicted during the 1980s in Kenosha County and scheduled for release this month in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department along with the Department of Corrections, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is hosting an informational meeting/forum on the anticipated release of Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at the New Auburn High School elementary gym, 704 N. East St., New Auburn.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the anticipated placement of convicted sex offender Jeffrey A Neubecker. Neubecker will be released from the state Department of Corrections in March of 2020. He may be placed in the town of Sampson, Chippewa County, 25978 CTH F, New Auburn.
Neubecker was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault in May of 1980 in Kenosha County. He has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescents. He received a sexually violent person commitment in Kenosha County in 1998.
He is currently being held in a supervised living facility in Mauston, Juneau County.
Placement of Neubecker has been addressed by a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge earlier this year, and his ruling of the placement in Chippewa County is being contested by Chippewa County along with the town of Sampson. The contested appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 6, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Neubecker could be released from custody as early as March 6 and placed in Chippewa County.
Neubecker is a white, male, born Sept. 13, 1956. He is 5’-3”, weight 165 pounds with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair.
Neubecker has served time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections. Conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; not to contact his victims. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements: GPS monitoring; face to face contact with Law Enforcement; and a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Neubecker is in violation concerning any of the above restrictions; contact law enforcement immediately at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443 or dial 911.
