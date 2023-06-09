A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
Trails requiring a pass are in state parks, forests and recreation areas, in addition to stand-alone state trails. Signs are posted at trailheads on the trails that require a state trail pass. County and local trails in Wisconsin may have their own fees, and state trail passes are not valid at those locations.
During a recent enforcement campaign, DNR wardens talked with 773 bikers on state trails and reminded more than 300 to purchase a pass.
Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents. A $5 state trail day pass is also available.
State trail passes are available only at individual properties, licensed vendors or self-registration stations. Trail fee revenues are used for maintaining and operating state trails and trails in state parks, forests and recreation areas. Collecting these fees allows the DNR to maintain the trails and deal with erosion, trash removal, fix cracks and potholes to ensure safe surfaces, trim brush and remove fallen trees.
A 2023 state park and forest annual vehicle admission sticker or a day pass for admission to parks, forests, and recreation areas may be required for entry in addition to the state trail pass.
