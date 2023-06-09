Biker

Bikers on Pier of Lake Minocqua Biker on Pier of Lake Minocqua

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds outdoor recreators that 2023 state trail passes are available and may be required when exploring Wisconsin's state trails.

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

