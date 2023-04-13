Because of flooding, WIS 169 is closed to through traffic from WIS 13/77 in Mellen to US 2 just over the Ashland/Iron County line.
More flooding possible as snow continues to melt in the northwest region.
In addition, flooding has been reported on US 63 South at Bibbon Road south of Mason in Bayfield County and WIS 35 North at Carlson Road/Summit Trail in Chaffey in Douglas County. Both are currently still passable.
As warm temperatures continue, more flooding might occur as snow melts.
If motorists encounter flooded roadways, turn around and don’t attempt to drive through water.
