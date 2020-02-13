The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a car vs. pedestrian accident on Hwy P near the Holiday Gas Station at 5:19 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, deputies arrived on scene and determined Lolita Kohler, 71, of Cumberland, was outside her vehicle after getting stuck in a drift on Hwy P, just north of Almena, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Mataya Fogelberg, 20, of Turtle Lake.
Kohler was taken by private vehicle to the gas station in Almena. Kohler was transported by the Cumberland Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Contributing factors to this crash were road conditions and drifting snow, according to Fitzgerald. He said a helicopter was called and did land at Mayo Hospital but not at the scene. It was not immediately known if a transport was made.
Almena Fire and Barron County First Responders also assisted on this call.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
