After spending the last weekend talking to agency heads helping to break the logjam holding up the distribution of 30 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) donated by Novartis to the Strategic National Stockpile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) turned his attention this week to helping give patients the right to try this drug early in the course of their COVID-19 diagnosis.
Senator Johnson quickly determined that absent guidance from the FDA and the CDC encouraging its use, far too many doctors and hospitals were reluctant to assume the liability “off label” use of HCQ posed. In fact, he heard reports that some state medical licensing boards were actually threatening doctors with sanctions if they prescribed HCQ “off label.”
In order to break this prescribing logjam, Senator Johnson has spearheaded a campaign to solicit support for a letter urging President Trump to take two specific actions:
1. Issue a presidential directive to remove the FDA Emergency Use Authorization restriction that states hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) from the Strategic National Stockpile are only approved "for certain hospitalized patients," and to direct the FDA to include the option of early outpatient use of these medications.
2. Issue a presidential directive or executive order to a) prohibit governors from arbitrarily restricting hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to only hospitalized patients, and b) prohibit state medical boards and state pharmacy boards from threats of disciplinary action (now occurring in multiple states) against doctors and pharmacists legally prescribing and dispensing HCQ and CQ off-label for early treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19 in outpatients or at-risk or exposed persons.
That letter began circulating among practicing physicians Thursday evening at 10 p.m. ET. By noon ET, 776 practicing physicians had already agreed to sign the letter. Having obtained that level of support in only 14 hours, Senator Johnson submitted the letter to the White House.
Until the president has taken this action, Senator Johnson is asking practicing physicians around the country to add their voice to this effort by reviewing and signing the letter showing their support for giving patients the right to try HCQ early in the treatment of COVID-19 when it is believed to be most effective.
