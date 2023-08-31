DOT Road Construction Northwest Region update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers during Labor Day weekend to pack some patience, buckle up and slow down on Wisconsin roadways. According to AAA, peak travel times are expected between noon and 8 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 1) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 4). Motorists should plan ahead with 511 Wisconsin, 511wi.gov, and check their route before traveling.

“While we soak in the last days of summer and plan one more getaway, safe driving behaviors should not take a vacation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We urge drivers to keep their eyes up and speeds down. Together we can prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin roadways, so everyone can safely reach their destination.”

